BOSTON (CBS) – Residents in South Boston were forced out after a car crashed into their building on Saturday night.
According to the Boston Fire Department, the accident occurred just past 7 p.m. at 614 East Third Street.
At approximately 7:15 Tech Rescue for a car into the building at 614 East Third St South Boston. The residents of the building have been evacuated . pic.twitter.com/rvkTVQisAF
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 17, 2020
The utilities have been shut off at the building. All 17 residents have been evacuated.
The driver was taken to the hospital. There is no information yet on the extent of the driver’s injuries or what caused the crash.
A structural engineer is now checking to see if the building is safe.
Saturday’s crash comes only a day after a car slammed into McGoo’s Pizzeria in South Boston, forcing six people out of their homes overnight.