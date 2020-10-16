NFL Week 6 AFC East Picks: 'Jets Worst Team In The League By A Lot Of Metrics' Says SportsLine's Larry HartsteinWhile there are several teams off to an 0-5 start, the Jets may be the worst of them.

Report: Patriots DE Deatrich Wise Expected To Play Sunday Vs. BroncosDeatrich Wise was held out of Thursday's Patriots practice for a non-injury related reason, but is reportedly expected to play on Sunday when the Pats host the Denver Broncos.

Patriots-Broncos Week 6 PredictionsThe Patriots and the Broncos are set to square off at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Again.

N'Keal Harry Won't Compare Himself To Other Wide Receivers From 2019 Draft ClassAs long as he's helping the Patriots win games, N'Keal Harry doesn't care if he isn't putting up big receiving stats.

Zdeno Chara 'Looking At All Options' In Free AgencyNHL free agency is nearly a week old, and Zdeno Chara remains unsigned. And it now sounds like he's open to finishing his career somewhere other than Boston.