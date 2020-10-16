BOSTON (CBS) — Deatrich Wise was held out of Thursday’s Patriots practice for a non-injury related reason, which usually doesn’t bode well for a player’s status come game day. But Wise is expected to play Sunday when the Patriots host the Denver Broncos, according to CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar.
Wise was held out of Thursday’s session for “precautionary” reasons and should be good to go come Sunday, Lazar reported on Friday morning.
#Patriots DL Deatrich Wise was held out of practice on Thursday for "precautionary" reasons and is doing fine, source says. The expectation is Wise will be available to play on Sunday.
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 16, 2020
The Patriots also had Wise missing Wednesday’s hypothetical practice, when the team held workouts at Gillette. A “non-injury” designation in 2020 raises concerns about a potential positive COVID test, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for Wise.
We’ll get a much better feel for his game status if he takes the field with his teammates when Friday’s practice kicks off around 1 p.m. in Foxboro.
Not having Wise on Sunday would cause a big void on the New England defensive line against the Broncos. The fourth-year lineman hasn’t put up big numbers this season, with three QB hits and 0.5 sacks over three games, but he’s been a disruptive force for the Patriots and an issue for opposing offensive linemen. Outside of Chase Winovich, Wise has been New England’s best pass rusher this season.