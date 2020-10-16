BOSTON (CBS) – Four more states will be taken off Massachusetts’ travel order restrictions list starting Saturday at 12:01 a.m.
The Department of Public Health said Friday that travelers from New Jersey, California, Washington and Hawaii will no longer need to fill out the state travel form and then quarantine after they enter Massachusetts.
The four will join Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York and Washington, DC on the low-risk list.
Anyone coming from a state not considered “lower-risk” by the Dept. of Health needs to fill out a travel form and quarantine for two weeks or provide a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of your arrival. Failure to comply could result in a fine up to $500.
For more information, visit the state’s website.