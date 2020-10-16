Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – There have been nearly 100 coronavirus cases among students in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Districts reported 92 cases among students and 68 among staff members in schools between October 8-14.
Schools are not required to report positive cases to the state.
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 259 students and 160 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.
For the district breakdown, visit the DESE website.