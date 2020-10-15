Comments
FALL RIVER (CBS) – Fall River Police are looking for help tracking down two women who they say attacked a supporter of President Donald Trump.
They say the two women “physically assaulted” a woman in the area of South Main and Hall streets last Thursday, October 8, because she had Trump flags on her car. Several people called 911 about the incident.
Police said the women left in a gray Nissan Altima. They released a surveillance photo of the car Thursday, hoping to generate leads in their search.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fall River Police at 508-324-2796.
Staunchly entrenched democrats are human waste and anyone who thinks Biden is better than the orange clown is brain dead.