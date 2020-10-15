Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Symphony Orchestra will hit the streets Thursday for a one-day-only concert tour.
Members of the strings section will board a Duck Boat and perform pop-up recitals across the city. Each one is 20 minutes long and up to 50 people can sit and listen.
It all starts at 10:30 a.m. outside Symphony Hall. From there it will go to Angell Memorial Hospital, the Reggie Lewis Center and then the VA Hospital in Jamaica Plain.
They’ll head back to Symphony Hall for two more shows starting at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.
The last concert is at 1:45 p.m. outside the Boston Public Library.