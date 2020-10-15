Bill Belichick Sends Well Wishes To Nick Saban, After Alabama Coach Tests Positive For COVID-19Patriots head coach Bill Belichick began his session with New England reporters on Thursday morning by sending well wishes to Nick Saban, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Patriots, Cam Newton Returning To Practice On ThursdayThe Patriots will finally resume practice on Thursday -- and Cam Newton will joining in on the fun.

Hurley's Picks: Disastrous Jets' Dysfunction Providing Nice Sense Of Normalcy In Otherwise Upside-Down SeasonThank goodness for the New York Jets. In these uncertain times, we need them more than ever.

Cam Newton Activated From COVID-19 List, 'On Track' To Start For Patriots Vs. BroncosA positive COVID-19 test for Cam Newton will likely end up costing the quarterback just one game.

Bruins Announce Signings Of Three Players: Jakub Zboril, Greg McKegg, Callum BoothThe Bruins have not been as active in free agency as many fans might have hoped, but the team did announce three signings on Wednesday.