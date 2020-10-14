BOSTON (CBS) – Feeling a little bored or down in the dumps these days? A new study finds that watching nature shows on television just might brighten your spirits.
Researchers at the University of Exeter had nearly 100 volunteers watch underwater coral scenes on TV or with virtual reality headsets.
They found that all viewing methods reduced boredom and negative feelings like sadness, but the benefits were even greater for those with the interactive virtual reality experience. They reported positive feelings like happiness and a greater connection with nature.
They say for those of us stuck at home for extended periods of time, nature programs on television can help lift our spirits. And people who have limited access to the outside world, like those in long term care facilities, might benefit even more by experiencing nature through virtual reality.