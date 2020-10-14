BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be back at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday as they begin (or rather, continue) their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. But it will not be a normal Wednesday for the Patriots.

The team announced that players will not practice and will only be at the stadium for workouts. This week’s practices will be held on Thursday and Friday.

At least that’s the plan barring any further positive COVID-19 tests. The Patriots have had no new positives the last two days, with results from Tuesday night’s round of testing expected to be out early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is just the second time over the last 12 days that players have been at Gillette. They worked remotely last week following Stephon Gilmore’s positive coronavirus test on Tuesday night and only hit the practice field once — on Saturday — before last weekend’s game against the Broncos was postponed following Byron Cowart’s positive test on Saturday night.

The Patriots currently have four players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list: Gilmore, Cam Newton, Cowart and Bill Murray. It’s possible that Newton and Gilmore could return to the field at some point this week and play in this week’s rescheduled game against the Broncos.