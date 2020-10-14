According to Thrillist, the creepiest place to visit in Massachusetts is the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast Museum in Fall River.
For those that don’t know the backstory, tour guide Sue Vickery explained, “On August 4th, 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife Abby were brutally murdered by a hatchet in the house. Andrew’s daughter Lizzie was suspected and tried and she was acquitted of the crime.”
Adam Keeler, who went on a day tour, added, “It’s something we’ve always heard about. Ever since I was a little kid I remember the rhyme.”
Now, the house operates as a bed and breakfast, complete with six bedrooms to choose from. Visitors can also take part in guided tours.
“They stay in a really, really unique place. You can’t sleep in most museums. This one you can,” said tour guide Suzanne St. John.
Guests aren’t necessarily guaranteed a restful night, Vickery said. “Some of them say, ‘Oh best night sleep ever.’ Other people say, ‘Oh my God, I was seeing things, I was hearing things.’ Then, actually, sometimes the cook gets here and they’re gone. They haven’t even made the night.” For what it’s worth, Vickery said she’s been so scared before, she’s “run out of the house on a few occasions.”
But some of the braver guests don’t seem to mind.
“The room that Abby was murdered in is probably our most requested room at night,” Vickery said.