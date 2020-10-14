Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – New research finds that young women who suffer heart attacks are more likely to die than men.
Researchers at Harvard Medical School looked at more than 2,000 adults 50 and younger who were treated at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital for their first heart attack.
They found that compared to men, women were less likely to undergo invasive procedures or be treated with certain therapeutic heart medications, like aspirin and statins, upon discharge. Women were also more likely to die over the subsequent decade.
It’s not completely clear why there was a gender difference in outcomes, but experts say this needs to be aggressively studied so that women’s cardiovascular needs can be fully met.