Cam Newton Activated From COVID-19 List, 'On Track' To Start For Patriots Vs. BroncosA positive COVID-19 test for Cam Newton will likely end up costing the quarterback just one game.

Bruins Announce Signings Of Three Players: Jakub Zboril, Greg McKegg, Callum BoothThe Bruins have not been as active in free agency as many fans might have hoped, but the team did announce three signings on Wednesday.

Cam Newton Update: 'Boogie Is As Boogie Does'Cam Newton has finally spoken with his own update on his health and well-being after testing positive for COVID-19 almost two weeks ago. Sort of.

Adam Schefter Refutes Stephon Gilmore's Wife, Stands By Report Of Gilmore-Newton DinnerLadies and gentlemen, we have got ourselves a good old-fashioned source-off.

Bruins Reportedly Among Teams 'Most Interested' In Mike HoffmanThe Bruins missed out on Taylor Hall in free agency, but have now reportedly set their sights on free agent winger Mike Hoffman.