TAUNTON (CBS) — At the site of the Silver City Galleria Mall in Taunton visitors will find a tea set made for a duke and duchess of Windsor. They will also see exquisite furnishings and paintings some dating back to the 1600s. All of these pieces once located in the famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York are all up for auction this weekend in Taunton.

“This sale it’s just immense. There’s no other auction of its type that has ever taken place,” said Frank Kaminski, the CEO of Kaminski Fine Art, Auction and Appraisals out of Beverly.

The storied, luxury hotel that hosted presidents, royalty and celebrities is undergoing a full renovation and all the contents that were once inside the hotel are up for grabs.

“As far as furnishings, antique and custom furnishing, this is the biggest auction anyone has done,” Kaminski said.

People can visit now and see Steinway pianos, drapes, and lighting, kitchen, dining and living room sets from the presidential suites are all on display for people to bid both online and in person.

“They’ll expect the brands of furniture of the 20th century. Brands from the most luxurious shops in the world,” Bottom Line Exchange Company Founder Cliff Schorer said.

There is 1.7 million square feet of furniture from the 42 floors of the hotel now in Taunton, meaning thousands of items. Prices start at $10.

“There are about 80,000 pieces and we’ve squeezed it down to a 10,000-lot auction,” Schorer said.

Bidders can buy famous photos of Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor at the hotel.

”It’s every Hollywood star and starlight that you can imagine from the 1930s on. We have Elizabeth Taylor sneaking out the back of the hotel,” Schorer said.

It’s all a matter of taste and what you can fit inside your home. The auction will begin on Saturday and run for seven days.