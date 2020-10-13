Comments
MEDFORD (CBS) – Tufts University will provide free coronavirus testing to the surrounding community starting Tuesday.
The program is available to asymptomatic residents over the age of 18 who live on streets bordering the campus in Medford and Somerville. The program will run until the end of the fall semester in December.
Testing is available in Breed Memorial Hall at 51 Winthrop Street in Medford on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. but you need to make an appointment.
