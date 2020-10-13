BOSTON (CBS) — For the second straight day, the Patriots had no new positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. Those results are from Monday’s round of testing.
That’s good news for the Pats, as they hope to resume preparations for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. That game was initially scheduled for last Sunday, only to be pushed to Monday night when the Patriots didn’t hold an in-person practice until Saturday of last week. The game was ultimately postponed until Week 6 when New England defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive on Sunday.
Cowart is one of four Patriots players currently on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list, joining quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad DT Bill Murray.
The #Patriots and #Chiefs also had no new positives from Monday's COVID-19 testing, per source.
If all stays on track, New England planning to return to practice field Wednesday following its unexpected bye.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2020
There is a chance that Newton could be back with the team as early as Wednesday, but Bill Belichick didn’t have much of an update on that front when addressing reporting on Tuesday.
The Patriots will have Tuesday off before returning to Gillette Stadium for practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday leading up to Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Asked if he anticipated a “normal” week of practice, Belichick scoffed at much of anything being normal this season.
“We’re on track to play on Sunday, I’ll put it that way,” Belichick told reporters Tuesday.