BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts’ toll revenues dropped by a third in the first eight months of 2020 compared to revenues from the same period last year.
The Republican of Springfield reports toll revenue in the state was down more than $80 million from January to August of this year compared to the revenue from the same period in 2019.
The data comes from the state Department of Transportation.
Revenue from tolls are slated to fund repairs to the Tobin Bridge and tunnels in Boston, and parts of Interstate 90, but could threaten those planned investments.
Ridership and revenue from public transit in Boston has also sharply declined since the beginning of the pandemic.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ah yes, and the cries for more revenue (higher taxes and fees begins). They never think of things like eliminating jobs that are not required, especially the higher paying ones like the president of Umass or doing things like cutting take home vehicles for people who are not emergency responders.