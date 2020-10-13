Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: Travis Fulgham Emerging As Carson Wentz Favorite TargetThe Eagles offense has been beset by injuries, giving Fulgham the opportunity to establish a rapport with Wentz.

Bill Belichick Explains Why Cam Newton Could Be Cleared Even If He Continues To Test PositiveThere have been a lot of questions surrounding Cam Newton's availability in the near future. But Patriots head coach Bill Belichick explained Monday that just because a player keeps testing positive for COVID-19 doesn't mean they won't be able to play.

Tom Brady Roasts Himself While Congratulating LeBron James On Winning NBA ChampionshipIn what is some rare self-awareness for a superstar athlete, Tom Brady absolutely dunked on himself while sharing a message of congratulations for LeBron James.

Stephon Gilmore 'Ready To Be Back In Action,' According To Instagram PostStephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but the star Patriots cornerback might not end up missing a game.

Red Sox Add More Fuel To Alex Cora Speculation With Series Of Moves To Coaching StaffThe Red Sox announced some updates on the team's coaching staff on Monday, moves that will only add more speculation that a reunion with Alex Cora is in the cards.