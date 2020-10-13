BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward knows a thing or two about coming back from a devastating ankle injury. So the Celtics forward has reached out to Dak Prescott, offering up some words of encouragement for the Cowboys quarterback.
Prescott suffered a horrific ankle injury on Sunday afternoon, a scene that reminded a lot of sports fans of the ankle injury that Hayward suffered on opening night of the 2017 season. Prescott had to be carted off the field and was diagnosed with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.
So on Tuesday, Hayward sent out a Tweet urging Prescott to reach out to him if he needs any help on his road to recovery.
After my injury, hearing from @Yg_Trece, a guy who had been through it, made a huge difference. @dak, if there's anything I can do to help, don't hesitate to reach out. You're not alone!
— Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) October 13, 2020
As Hayward noted in his tweet, he received some word of encouragement from Paul George during his recovery phase, which helped him along the way. George had just overcome his own serious injury, and reaching out meant a lot to Hayward.
Now Hayward is paying it forward with Prescott.