BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins announced a trio of offseason surgeries on Tuesday, and two of Boston’s top-line stars will likely be out of the lineup when the puck drops on the 2020-21 season.
David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy each went under the knife last month after Boston’s playoff run came to an end, the team announced Tuesday. While McAvoy has already been cleared to resume offseason activities, Pastrnak and Marchand will likely miss the start of next season.
– Pastrnak underwent a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair on September 16, and is expected to make a full recovery in approximately five months.
That would mean a mid-February return for Pastrnak, who was Boston’s leading scorer with 95 points (48 goals, 47 assists) last season.
– Brad Marchand underwent a sports hernia repair on September 14 and is expected to recover in four months. That would put a Marchand return around mid-January.
– Charlie McAvoy underwent a right knee arthroscopy on September 8. The defenseman has already been cleared to resume normal offseason activities and will be fully available for the start of next season.
While the NHL has not set a start date in stone, the league is eying Jan. 1 to start next season. That would mean Marchand could miss Boston’s first few games, while Pastrnak could be out for the first six weeks.