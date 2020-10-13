BROCKTON (CBS) — Four people were rescued by firefighters in Brockton Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a three-family home on Warren Avenue.

According to the fire department, they were a four-year-old, a 12-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 33-year-old woman. None needed to be taken to the hospital.

Around 9:15 a.m., firefighters responded to the home because a fire alarm was going off, but no one had called 911 yet. Crews found a fire in the basement and eventually the whole building was filled with smoke, trapping the four people on the third floor.

Two rescues were conducted on ground ladders, and the other two were on tower ladders, Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Galligan said.

“The actions of all the members responding here from the first company to arrive, Squad A, stretching their line putting water on the fire, that’s the best way to protect the people who were up above, to the members of the ladder companies, who did as they were trained to do, put up a ladder effectively, quickly and safely rescue four people out of the windows: they did their job,” he said.

According to firefighter Cory Lacey who was working a ground ladder, the rescues went “really smooth.”

He explained he helped the 12 and 15-year-old walk down the ladder and assured them “everything is alright, I’m not going to let them fall. I know we’re at a tall height and that can be scary for people who aren’t used to it.”

One firefighter suffered a slight injury but stayed on the scene.

It’s unclear how the fire started.