WAREHAM (CBS) — Wareham residents are being asked to stop calling police if they see an odd-looking fish in Broad Cove. The town’s Department of Natural Resources said Monday it’s aware that there’s a sunfish in the area, and there’s no cause for concern.
“We have checked on it, and it is doing normal sunfish activities,” the department posted to Facebook. “It’s swimming. It is not stranded or suffering. The sunfish is FINE.”
Sunfish fins can sometimes be confused for sharks. But the fish poses no harm to humans.
“PLEASE STOP CALLING THE POLICE DEPARTMENT ABOUT THIS SUNFISH!!” the department emphasized in an all-caps message.