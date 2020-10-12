BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but the star Patriots cornerback might not end up missing a game.
Gilmore posted on Instagram on Monday that he is “ready to be back in action.”
While that’s not an official determination on his health status, it’s clear that Gilmore — who said last week that he did not suffer from any symptoms of the coronavirus — has his focus set on returning to the field for New England.
That was Gilmore’s first Instagram post since his positive test, though he did post on Twitter last week. In that post, Gilmore said that “The Gilly Lock is going to sit down until the medical professionals let me know it’s best to continue normal activity.”
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) October 7, 2020
Monday’s update seems to be an indication that he’s gotten that go-ahead.
No Patriots players will be in the team’s facility on Monday or Tuesday for practice, as the team will resume normal operations on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s rescheduled game against the Broncos. Per NFL rules, Gilmore will be allowed to return to the facility when he produces two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart.