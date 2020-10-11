BOSTON (CBS) – A truck carrying bananas rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike Sunday morning, closing lanes for about nine hours.
The Boston Fire Department says the accident occurred just past 8 a.m. on I-90 Eastbound near the Allston tolls.
Traffic lanes in the area were closed until just past 5 p.m., when the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said all eastbound lanes were reopened.
Officials say about 100 gallons of diesel spilled from the tractor trailer in the accident. Crews had to put out a small fire, and they used absorbent to stop the spread of the fuel. The rest of the fuel was later pumped out of the vehicle.
As of now, no injures have been reported. According to police officials, the bananas could not be salvaged.
State Police later tweeted a video showing crews righting up the truck.
UPDATE 4 Truck that rolled on Pike has been righted. Cleanup continues. https://t.co/fWMWs6XIBA pic.twitter.com/vFfUv9ewcb
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 11, 2020