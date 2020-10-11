BOSTON (CBS) – It took 12 years, but former Boston Celtics star and current Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is once again an NBA champion. He made some unique history in the process, too.

By helping the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals to clinch the franchise’s 17th NBA championship, Rondo has become the first player in NBA history to win a title with Boston and Los Angeles.

In the deciding game on Sunday night, Rondo scored 19 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists. The 34-year-old also shot 8-for-11 from the field and 3-for-4 from three-point range in 30 minutes off the bench.

The former Kentucky Wildcat began his professional career with the Celtics after being acquired by Boston on the night of the 2006 NBA Draft in a trade with the Phoenix Suns.

In his second professional season, Rondo, along with stars Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, helped Boston win its 17th NBA championship by beating, ironically, Los Angeles in the 2008 NBA Finals.

During his Celtics career, which spanned from 2006-2014, Rondo was a four-time NBA All Star, four-time All-Defensive Team member, two-time NBA assists leader, one-time NBA steals leader and one-time All-NBA Third Team member.

He also ranks fourth in Celtics history in assists and third in steals.

In December 2014, Rondo was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, along with Dwight Powell, for Jae Crowder, Jameer Nelson, Brandan Wright and two draft picks.

Before joining the Lakers prior to the 2018-2019 season, Rondo also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.

This year, Rondo averaged 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Lakers in 48 regular season contests.

While Rondo did make history by having now won a title in Boston and Los Angeles, he is the second player to win a championship for the Celtics and Lakers. Hall of Fame forward Clyde Lovellette won a title with the then-Minneapolis Lakers in 1954 before winning championships with the Celtics in 1963 and 1964.