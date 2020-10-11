BOSTON (CBS) – City Councilor Andrea Campbell said she believes she is the leader Boston needs during a “profound moment in this country and the city” when it comes to race relations. Campbell is running in next year’s Boston mayoral election.

The Boston city councilor joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller on Sunday.

“We are in a profound moment in this country and the city where we are talking about race, racism, and systemic inequities in ways we’ve never talked about them before,” she said. “I jumped in saying Boston should use this opportunity to put up a mirror to look at our own painful history with respect to race and racism and division, and to do everything we can in our power to eradicate systemic inequities that continue to exist in the City of Boston. But in order to do that, I think we need new leadership, so I jumped into this race to be that leader.”

Campbell was also asked if she supports Boston Police Commissioner William Gross’ leadership, and her thoughts on what police reform is needed in the city.

“He has a tremendously difficult and challenging job. We may not agree on every issue, but what I do is push him and others to say this is not about individual officers not doing a good job,” said Campbell. “This is about reforming a system and a police department in such a way that it is more transparent, more accountable, and more diverse.”