BOSTON (CBS) – The Armenian community showed up by the hundreds in Boston on Sunday, marching in solidarity to call for peace amid ongoing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We just want the world to wake up and help us,” said one demonstrator.

The two nations are clashing over ownership of land internationally recognized as Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians.

The violence has killed more than 300 people.

“When we’re unified, nothing can stop us. You can see there is no fear here,” Mihran Deirmendjian told WBZ-TV.

Those in the crowd in Boston say they’re angered by Turkey’s involvement.

“The weapons that are being sold, the aid that’s being provided to these countries are being used to attack innocent Armenians and to bring ISIS into a region that was not there previously,” said protest organizer George Barmakian.

The protesters took to the streets of Boston, briefing shutting down traffic downtown before ending up at the Armenian Heritage Park.

Some told WBZ-TV that they aren’t marching for rights to the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, they’re marching for their own survival.

“I don’t care whose land it is. I care about the soldiers. I care about my country, my people,” one demonstrator said. “They’re bombing the cities. They’re bombing the churches.”

The march and demonstration were peaceful and struck a unifying tone. Organizers say they’ll continue to show up – if only to spread awareness.

“I’m inspired by this, I’m motivated by this, and I want the rest of the world to see this. To see that we’re fighting for our people, fighting for our very existence,” said Barmakian.