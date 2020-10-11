FRANKLIN (CBS) – A man experiencing what police say was a “mental heath crisis” was taken into custody in Franklin on Sunday after he fired multiple bullets and hit a police vehicle.

Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Franklin Police responded to a call from the armed individual at the Spruce Pond Village Condos in Franklin, where the man threatened himself and anyone that came near him.

After Franklin Police officers and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council’s SWAT Team arrived at the scene, the man fired his handgun, hitting the SWAT team’s armored truck.

Officers proceeded to get closer to the subject with the armored vehicle, and they took the man into custody after using rubber pellets, a taser and a police dog.

The man is being treated for minor injuries and will undergo a mental health examination.

One SWAT member was hit by a ricochet of a bullet fired by the subject, but the officer was not hurt.

“I am proud of the response of my officers, and the Metro-LEC team, the professionalism of all involved, and the incredible restraint shown. Results like this are not always possible but are what we strive for,” Franklin Police Chief Thomas J. Lynch said. “We need to continue training all of our officers and must always provide them with the tools and equipment they need to do their jobs.”