CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Three New England governors declined to join their Republican peers in signing a letter urging the Senate to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Twenty-four of the nation’s 28 Republican governors signed the letter praising Barrett’s background and philosophy. Not signing were Govs. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Phil Scott of Vermont, as well as Larry Hogan of Maryland.
“As elected leaders of our states, we support a judicial philosophy like Judge Barrett’s that respects the roles of coequal branches of government and protects powers reserved to the states. Most importantly, Americans can trust Judge Barrett, because she will apply the text of the Constitution and statutes as written,” the letter said in part. “We urge the Senate to fulfill its constitutional advice and consent duty and confirm Judge Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court.”
Baker, Scott and Hogan have been more outspoken in their criticism of President Donald Trump than Sununu has been.
