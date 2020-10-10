BOSTON (CBS) – A rally in Boston on Saturday called for the Boston City Council and Mayor Marty Walsh to create Indigenous People’s Day. The group is calling for an end to the public celebration of Christopher Columbus, and they want to replace the second Monday in October with Indigenous People’s day.
New England states like Maine and Vermont, along with Massachusetts cities Cambridge and Somerville, have adopted the holiday.
“Declaring racism as a public health crisis means nothing without action. The City of Boston must prioritize racial and income disparities faced by its BIPOC communities,” wrote Vice President of the North American Indian Center of Boston Mea Johnson in a statement. “The bare minimum action required is to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day and remove all symbols of white supremacy from our neighborhoods, streets, and parks.”
The march on Saturday started at the Boston Common.
The group is also calling for Christopher Columbus Park in Boston to be renamed, as well as the removal of all Columbus statues in the city.