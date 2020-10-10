Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 587 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths in the state on Saturday. The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.1%.
As of Saturday, there are 531 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 31 from Friday. There are 86 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 135,598 while the total number of deaths is 9,372.
There were 15,160 new tests reported Saturday. A total of 2,395,552 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.