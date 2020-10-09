BOSTON (CBS) — Torey Krug is no longer a member of the Boston Bruins. The defenseman became a free agent on Friday and signed with the St. Louis Blues.
The 7-year contract is worth $45.5 million.
Boston reportedly offered Krug a six-year, $39 million deal ahead of the start of free agency.
The Blues agree to terms with defenseman Torey Krug on a 7-year contract worth $45.5 million dollars.
📄 : https://t.co/NhRcYLRvTH pic.twitter.com/k5bcbFGh5S
— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 10, 2020
Krug just finished the final year of a four-year, $21 million deal he signed with the Bruins in 2016. He had nine goals and 40 assists over 61 games, recording his fifth straight season with at least 40 points.
He initially signed with the Bruins as an undrafted free agent in 2012 following a stellar college career at Michigan State, and became a key part of Boston’s defensive corps and power play over his eight seasons with the Bruins.
Thank you, @ToreyKrug. pic.twitter.com/SakD6mZxOc
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 10, 2020
Krug was a big piece of the Bruins making the Stanley Cup Final in both 2013 and 2019. The 29-year-old is the NHL’s sixth-highest scoring defenseman since the start of the 2016 season with 212 points in 282 games.