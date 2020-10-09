Comments
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) — It’s early fall in New England, but it already looks like a winter wonderland atop the region’s highest peak. The Mount Washington Observatory shared photos Friday of “intricate and delicate Rime Ice structures” at the summit.
The nonprofit observatory explained on Facebook that it was trying to get photos of an instrument tower but ended up documenting works of art from Mother Nature instead.
Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.
Learn more about rime ice on Mount Washington here.