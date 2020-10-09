Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 734 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Friday. The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.1%.
As of Friday, there are 500 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 16 from Thursday. There are 88 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 135,011 while the total number of deaths is 9,362.
There were 19,567 new tests reported Friday. A total of 2,380,392 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.