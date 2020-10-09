PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS/AP) – Luis Martinez-Romero, the man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Providence earlier this week, now faces upgraded charges in the case.

Martinez-Romero, 34 of Cranston, was arraigned Friday on three new counts of first-degree child molestation sexual assault.

He was originally charged with second-degree sexual assault and kidnapping of a minor in the October 5 incident.

“After a further investigation, speaking with the little girl with our partner agencies, additional information developed that led to these charges,” Maj. David Lapatin told The Providence Journal.

Martinez-Romero continues to be held without bail. He has not entered pleas. No defense attorney was listed in court records and he was referred to the public defender’s office.

The girl was abducted just after she got off her school bus at about 3 p.m. Monday in Providence. Police said Martinez-Romero put her in his SUV, drove her around and eventually dropped her off in the area from which she was taken in less than an hour.

Police released surveillance video of the incident Tuesday, hours before they found Martinez-Romero and identified him as the man in the video. When officers arrested him at his home in Cranston, they said he was holding his infant child.

Authorities said the kidnapping is unusual because there is no apparent connection between him and the girl.

