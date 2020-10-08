CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Danvers News, Gas Leak

DANVERS (CBS) – Route 1 northbound in Danvers has been temporarily closed off after work crews struck a gas line on Thursday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the incident occurred while workers were making improvements on Route 1. Currently, all northbound traffic is being redirected at the Lowell Street exit.

Staff and customers at businesses near the gas line rupture, including Costco, Hardcover restaurant and Friday’s restaurant are being told to leave for “precautionary reasons.”

There are no injuries at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply