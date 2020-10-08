DANVERS (CBS) – Route 1 northbound in Danvers has been temporarily closed off after work crews struck a gas line on Thursday morning.
According to Massachusetts State Police, the incident occurred while workers were making improvements on Route 1. Currently, all northbound traffic is being redirected at the Lowell Street exit.
Staff and customers at businesses near the gas line rupture, including Costco, Hardcover restaurant and Friday’s restaurant are being told to leave for “precautionary reasons.”
UPDATE 2 – For precautionary reasons, staff and patrols at Costco, Hardcover restaurant, and Fridays are being evacuated due to the gas line rupture. EMS is standing by but no injuries reported as of this time. NB traffic diverted at Lowell St. Route 1SB remains open.
There are no injuries at this time.