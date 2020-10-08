UXBRIDGE (CBS) – It’s been nine months since Mary Jo and Chris Rett tragically lost their daughter Grace. “She never stopped. She never stopped working, she never stopped exercising, studying,” said Mary Jo Rett.

“The process for us you can probably understand has been horrible, but being lifted up by the community around you know has kept us going,” said Chris Rett.

Grace Rett was killed during a horrific van crash in January while on a training trip in Vero Beach, Florida with the Holy Cross women’s rowing team.

“It was the winter training trip and she was super excited she loved being able to go away for the training trips they left on her birthday,” said Mary Jo.

As a sophomores Grace was already setting records as an athlete.

She was also a double major studying English and psychology.

“I’m pretty sure she was going to get into some sort of sports psychology. She definitely wanted to stay in athletics and help other people,” said Chris.

Mary Jo and Chris said Grace first fell in love with sports while playing basketball as a student at Our Lady of the Valley in Uxbridge.

The Catholic K-8 school is honoring and remembering Grace’s life by naming its future athletic center after her. The Grace Center will feature a gym, concessions, stands and two classrooms.

The goal is to break ground on the Grace Center in the spring if they’re able to raise three million dollars.

The school is raising the final amount needed and is grateful an anonymous donor is matching up to a million dollars.

“I’m so excited to see it happen especially for Grace,” said Grace’s sister Brianne Rett.

Mary Jo, who is a music teacher at the school, will get to see the center’s impact every day.

“It’s going to really benefit the kids for sure for years to come,” said Mary Jo.

“The world needs more of Grace,” said Chris.

To learn how to make a donation you can visit the school’s website.