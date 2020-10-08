BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker now has his very own bobblehead, and it’s for a good cause. The National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame And Museum unveiled the mini figure as part of its coronavirus collection featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, essential workers and other governors.
The bobblehead costs $25, $5 of which goes to the Protect The Heroes Fund that has raised $275,000 to provide PPE to health care workers. It features Baker “wearing a blue shirt and light blue tie, standing at a podium as he makes an announcement during a press briefing,” according to the museum’s description.
“We received a lot of requests to make a bobblehead of Governor Baker and other governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19,” museum CEO Phil Sklar said in a statement.
Click here to order the Baker bobblehead, which has an expected delivery date of January 2021.