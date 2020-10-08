BROCKTON (CBS) – More than 24 hours after a fast moving storm system moved across the state, hundreds of National Grid customers in Brockton are without power.
The storm caused massive outages across the state after trees and power lines came down in strong gusts. People living along Dartmouth Street in Brockton had their lights go out just after 6:00pm Wednesday. “We haven’t seen any light since,” said Terry Perez.
Check: MEMA Power Outages Update And Map
The 85-year-old resident says she couldn’t believe how much damage was done in a matter of minutes. “To see all the wires all over the street, and the poles broken in half, it’s amazing,” she said.
At least three power poles came down when a tree toppled during the storm, with wires stretching across to Dartmouth Terrace, where Susan Rutgerson lives. “It’s amazing what nature can do, and it’s frightening,” said Rutgerson.
Another concern with the power being out in the neighborhood is the cold. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30’s overnight into Friday. “There’s gonna be lots of blankets pulled out of the attic and piled up,” Rutgerson said.
National Grid says power isn’t expected to be restored in the neighborhood until Friday night, roughly 48 hours after the storm moved through. Full restoration in Brockton isn’t expected until Saturday morning.