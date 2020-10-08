Bill Belichick Feeling 'Great' Health-Wise, Trying To Prepare Patriots To Play Sunday Vs. BroncosIn terms of preparing his football team for a game against the Broncos on Sunday despite not being able to practice yet this week, if the Patriots head coach is feeling uneasy at all, he's keeping those feelings to himself.

Bill Belichick Doesn't Have An Update On Cam NewtonPatriots fans around New England are patiently awaiting an update on quarterback Cam Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. Unfortunately, Bill Belichick doesn't have one.

Report: No New Positive COVID-19 Tests For PatriotsThe Patriots got some good news on the COVID-19 front on Thursday morning.

Hurley's Picks: COVID Predictably Wreaking Havoc On NFL, And It's DispiritingTo be honest, the whole thing stinks. It smells. It's the worst. But we'll all try to make the best of an NFL season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bruins Take Defenseman Mason Lohrei, Three Others On Day 2 Of 2020 NHL DraftAfter sitting out the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Bruins had five selections to make on Wednesday.