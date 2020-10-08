BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans around New England are patiently awaiting an update on quarterback Cam Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. Unfortunately, Bill Belichick doesn’t have one.

At least not a recent update. Chatting with reporters over a conference call Thursday morning, Belichick didn’t have much to offer on the status of his quarterback.

“I haven’t talked to him in a day, so I’m not sure. I don’t have anything current for you,” said Belichick.

Newton tested positive Friday night, prompting the league to push New England’s tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs from Sunday afternoon to Monday night. Newton remains away from the team on the reserve/COVID list, one of three Patriots players on the list.

It remains unknown if Newton will be able to play Sunday when (or if) the Patriots host the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium. All reports have him being asymptomatic since his diagnosis, but he still needs two negative tests 24 hours apart.

The Patriots will once again work virtually on Thursday, and Belichick expects Newton will be part of those meetings.

“Anybody that tested positive wouldn’t be allowed to be in any in-person meetings until they’re cleared medically. So that is that. But in terms of virtual meetings, yeah, absolutely,” said Belichick.

The Patriots did not have any additional positive tests in their latest round of testing, and could be back on the practice field behind Gillette Stadium on Friday if that trend continues.

As for whether they will play or not this weekend, Belichick said that boils down to a medical decision.

“They aren’t football decisions, they’re medical decisions. Those fall to medical people,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes. We are where we are today. We really can’t plan too far ahead. There is a lot that can or can’t happen in the meantime. As things change, if we have positive or potentially negative developments, we’ll look at those. The medical department has kept me abreast of everything and I’ve certainly learned a lot about how this fits into what we’re trying to do as a football team.”

Tune in to Patriots-Broncos on WBZ-TV on Sunday! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m., and after the game switch over to TV38 for Patriots 5th Quarter!