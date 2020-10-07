BOSTON (CBS) — Not long after news broke of Stephon Gilmore testing positive for COVID-19, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots’ star cornerback ate dinner with quarterback Cam Newton on Friday night.

“I happen to believe — I was told that, in the New England area over the weekend, that Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore were spotted having dinner together on Friday night,” Schefter said Wednesday on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia. “So, and I was aware of that over the weekend. So to hear that he tested positive, I gotta be honest, is not overly surprising to me. You know, if you’re at a dinner table with somebody who’s got the virus, there’s a chance — I would think — that you’re going to get the virus.”

Stephone Gilmore just tested positive for Covid. @AdamSchefter just told us moments ago he had dinner with Cam Newton on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/BP2CfKtn7S — 975 Mornings (@975Mornings) October 7, 2020

News of Newton’s positive test broke on Saturday morning, but the Patriots’ statement noted that the player tested positive “late [Friday] night.” Based on that timing, it would seem as though the Patriots and Newton learned of his positive test after the dinner took place.

In that statement, the Patriots noted that “several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests [Saturday] morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

Indeed, all of the Patriots — players, coaches and staff — tested negative for COVID-19 throughout the week, leading the NFL to go forth with the rescheduled game between the Patriots and Chiefs on Monday night in Kansas City.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gilmore said, “I’ve followed every protocol, yet it happened to me. Please be sure to take this seriously.”

Also on Wednesday, Newton took to social media to promote mask-wearing and social distancing.

WEAR YOUR MASK • KEEP YOUR DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/0IBolQt3rx — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) October 7, 2020

Gilmore became the third Patriots player placed on the COVID-19/reserve list, joining Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray. No other positive tests popped up on Wednesday, as the team worked remotely in advance of Sunday’s home game vs. the Broncos, which is still scheduled to be played.