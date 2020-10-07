Report: NFL Expects Patriots-Broncos Game To Be Played, Despite COVID-19 PositivesAs of Wednesday morning, the NFL still plans for that game to be played.

Cam Newton Sends Out Simple Coronavirus Advice Via TwitterCam Newton shared a photo of himself wearing his finest overalls and head scarf but also wearing a mask.

Tom Brady Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week, Making Pats' QB Situation Sting A Little ExtraBrady or Belichick. Who was right? It will take some time to give that answer. As for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season, the advantage clearly went to Tom Brady.

NFL Should Consider Taking A BreakThe NFL thought it was invincible. The NFL has learned it is not invincible.

Stephon Gilmore Got Very Close To Patrick Mahomes After Patriots-Chiefs GameStephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night, just a day after he and the Patriots played in the temporarily postponed game between the Patriots and the Chiefs in Kansas City.