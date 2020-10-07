BOSTON (CBS) – So-called “anti-maskers” often claim that regularly wearing face masks is bad for your health and could possibly kill you. But a new study says that’s just not true.
A new study in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society looked at changes in oxygen and carbon dioxide in healthy individuals as well as veterans with COPD, a common form of lung disease, before and after wearing surgical masks.
They found the effect was minimal, even in people with the most severe lung dysfunction.
It’s true that many people feel like they have trouble breathing while wearing masks, but they say that is more typical during periods of exertion when you may need more airflow. In that case, you should slow down or take your mask off if safe to do so.
But don’t use the excuse that wearing a mask is going to harm your health. Instead, it will protect your health and the health of those around you.