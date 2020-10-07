Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Many people who contract COVID-19 can have lingering symptoms, even if their infection is mild.
Researchers in France looked at 150 patients diagnosed with coronavirus and found that two-thirds of those with non-critical disease still had symptoms up to two months later
Those lingering symptoms included loss of taste and smell, shortness of breath, and fatigue.
Let this be a reminder that getting coronavirus, for many people, is not just like getting the flu and that the effects can be long-lasting and debilitating, even for those with mild illness.