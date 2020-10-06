Patriots Practice Squad DT Bill Murray Becomes Second Player On COVID-19 Reserve ListNew England Patriots practice squad member Bill Murray became the second member of the organization placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Bill Belichick Explains Why He Wore Two Masks On Monday NightBill Belichick said that Monday night's double mask move has nothing to do with his concerns over COVID-19.

Former Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu Being Released By 49ersMohamed Sanu loved the vibe in San Francisco when he joined the 49ers last month, but the team apparently didn't feel the same about the wide receiver.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson Reportedly Sets Friday Deadline For Trade To Bruins Or CanucksThe Bruins should know by the end of the week if they have a deal for defenseman Oliver Ekhman-Larson, or if they have to turn elsewhere for help on the blue line.

Report: Cam Newton Still Without COVID-19 Symptoms, Lending Hope To Availability To PlayThe news of Cam Newton testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend was certainly shocking, but it appears the Patriots' quarterback is not suffering from any symptoms of the virus.