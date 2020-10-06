CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Former Red Sox infielder Will Middlebrooks has raised more than $70,000 for the family of childhood friend Jonathan Price after he was shot and killed by a police officer in North Texas.

The Texas Rangers say Price, a Black man, was shot and killed by Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun David Lucas during an incident at a gas station.

People gather for a march, rally and candle light vigil in honor Jonathan Price on October 5, 2020 in Wolfe City, Texas. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

Family members said Price intervened in a fight between a couple. Lucas encountered Price, who the Rangers said resisted arrest in a non-threatening posture and walked away. Lucas allegedly tried to subdue Price with a stun gun, then fatally shot him.

Lucas was arrested Monday night and had bond set at $1 million for Price’s death. The officer was released on bond and the circumstances surrounding his deadly use of force remains under investigation.

Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun David Lucas. (Image Credit: Hunt County Jail)

Middlebrooks, who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2013, was childhood friends with Price.

“What’s really sickening is that he was doing the right thing,” Middlebrooks tweeted. “He saw a man putting his hands on a woman and stepped in to stop the altercation. The man then fought him… then the police shot him. He was unarmed. I’m heartbroken.”

Middlebrooks, who is now a CBS Sports baseball analyst, created a fundraising page to help pay for Price’s memorial and funeral. The page raised over $50,000 in less than 24 hours and has climbed past $70,000 as of Tuesday morning.

