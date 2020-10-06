BOSTON (CBS) — Mohamed Sanu loved the vibe in San Francisco when he joined the 49ers last month, but the team apparently didn’t feel the same about the wide receiver. For the second time this season, Sanu is now a free agent.
The 49ers have reportedly released the veteran receiver, who joined San Francisco after being released by the Patriots on Sept. 2. Sanu played in three games for the 49ers as the team battled a rash of injuries at the wide receiver position, but he had just one reception on a single target over those three games. He played a total of 40 snaps in those three games.
Source: The #49ers are releasing WR Mohamed Sanu, as SF gets healthy at the position with some of their young guys. Rare for an experienced, accomplished WR to be free in early October.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2020
With San Fran getting healthier at receiver, Sanu’s brief time with the 49ers has now come to an end.
The Patriots acquired Sanu at the trade deadline last season, sending a second-round pick to the Falcons to try and help bolster Tom Brady’s receiving corps. But Sanu never really caught on and an ankle injury stalled any hopes that he would become a factor in the passing game. He finished with just 26 receptions over his eight regular season games with the Patriots, and one reception off five targets in the team’s loss to the Titans in the Wild Card round.
Sanu will now look to join for his fourth NFL team in the last year.