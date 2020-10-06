BOSTON (CBS) — The news of Cam Newton testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend was certainly shocking, but it appears the Patriots’ quarterback is not suffering from any symptoms of the virus.

ESPN reported that as of Monday, Newton has not exhibited any symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

This is good news, obviously, for Newton’s health, first and foremost. It also could allow him to return to the football field this week.

In order for that to happen, Newton would have to test negative for COVID-19 on two tests taken at least 24 hours apart, then the NFL rules would allow him to return to the team’s facility as soon as Thursday. (Newton tested positive on Friday night, and the rules for asymptomatic players who produce the two negative tests allow them to return after five days.)

The ESPN report, though, did not state whether or not Newton is testing negative for the virus.

The answer to that question remains the biggest one with regard to Newton’s potential return to action this week, when the Patriots host the Broncos on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. If Newton cannot play this week, it will likely be the last game that he misses, as the Patriots will then enter their bye week before hosting the 49ers in Week 7.

The Patriots certainly missed Newton in their game in Kansas City on Monday night, which had been pushed back a day as the Patriots underwent testing. Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham combined to complete just 20 of their 38 passes for 160 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, in addition to taking two sacks and rushing for just 11 total yards.

Newton has completed 68 of his 91 passes (68.1 percent) for 714 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions this season, while also rushing for 149 yards and four touchdowns.