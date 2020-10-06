Report: All Patriots Continue To Test Negative For COVID-19For now, the Patriots remain in the clear.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Loss To Chiefs On Monday NightUncharacteristic mistakes -- both of the mental and physical variety -- cost the Patriots dearly, and as a result, they took the loss. Here are the Four Ups and Four Downs from the 26-10 loss in Kansas City.

Patriots' James White Dealing With A Lot Of Emotions In Return To Football FieldJames White returned to the football field for the Patriots on Monday night. The 28-year-old running back was dealing with a lot.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Turn It On Late To Beat Patriots 26-10The Patriots were surprisingly competitive for much of Monday night. Alas, eventually the defending Super Bowl champs gained control of the game, turning it on late en route to a 26-10 victory.

Patriots Robbed Of Patrick Mahomes Turnover, Before Brian Hoyer Costs Team PointsYet another instance of awful officiating cost the Patriots in a key moment against the Chiefs. A dreadful mistake by quarterback Brian Hoyer made this one sting even worse.