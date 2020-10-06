STOCKHOLM (CBS/AP) – Andrea Ghez, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is one of three scientists to share the 2020 Nobel Prize for physics.
Ghez, Briton Roger Penrose and German Reinhard Genzel were given the award for their discoveries relating to black holes.
Ghez and Genzel discovered a supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.
Penrose proved with mathematics that the formation of black holes was possible, based heavily on Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity.
Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy announced the recipients Tuesday in Stockholm.
The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of over $1.1 million courtesy of a bequest left by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.
Ghez graduated from MIT in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in physics. She is currently a professor of physics and astronomy at UCLA.
