BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is moving into the next step of its reopening plan on Monday, but it’ll only apply to lower-risk coronavirus communities for now.

“The key is keeping a very close eye on outbreaks,” said Dr. Abraar Karan of Harvard Medical School.

Phase 3 Step 2 will pave the way for more recreational activities in Massachusetts. Trampoline parks, roller rinks and laser tag venues can reopen for the first time since March at 50% capacity on Monday.

Dr. Karan, who’s helping in the fight against COVID-19, told WBZ-TV that even these communities that aren’t in the so-called “red zone” could be at risk.

“It makes sense in some ways to slowly start to open up more things,” explains Dr. Karan. “But the reality is that does increase the chance that transmission happens.”

Towns and cities that won’t be moving forward are the “high risk” communities that have seen more than eight coronavirus cases per 100,000 people according to the state Department of Public Health.

For lower-risk areas, outdoor gatherings in public spaces can expand to 100 people, while live indoor theater performances can resume with restrictions.

As more businesses open up, Dr. Karan says it’s important to continue to mask up.

“Remember, you can still get COVID-19 and it can still happen at any of these places,” he said. “You just have to think about what is the risk? What’s the chance?”