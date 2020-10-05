BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are already down their starting quarterback for Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they’ll be without running back Sony Michel.
Michel has been ruled out for Monday night’s game, the Patriots announced Monday morning. The announcement came shortly after the team departed for Kansas City.
Michel was tabbed as questionable with a quad injury on Friday’s injury report. His absence will be another big blow for the Patriots, with Michel coming off his best game since his rookie season, rushing for 117 yards on nine carries last weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders. Michel has 173 rushing yards and a touchdown for the season.
With Newton and Michel — two of their top runners — out for the game, the Patriots rush attack will rely heavily on Rex Burkhead, James White and rookie JJ Taylor. It’s likely the team will also activate running back Damien Harris off IR ahead of Monday night’s game.
With Newton out, New England will start backup Brian Hoyer at quarterback.