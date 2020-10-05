BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were already shorthanded heading into Monday night’s rescheduled game in Kansas City. Roughly 90 minutes prior to kickoff, they became even more shorthanded.
The Patriots announced their inactive players for Monday’s game against the Chiefs, and starting right guard Shaq Mason was among them. Mason had been dealing with a calf injury, which will keep him out of action.
That’s particularly bad news for an offense that was already without quarterback Cam Newton (COVID-19) and Sony Michel (quad) in the running game and center David Andrews (thumb) on the O-line.
Running back Damien Harris was activated off injured reserve prior to the game to help fill some of the void left by Michel’s placement on IR.
Last week, rookie Mike Onwenu got his first start at left guard, with Joe Thuney sliding to center from guard. Now with Mason out action, the middle of the Patriots’ line certainly will be weakened.
For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones is the biggest name on Kansas City’s inactive list.
The full list of inactives are below.
PATRIOTS
TE Dalton Keene
WR Jakobi Meyers
DB Myles Bryant
G Shaq Mason
CHIEFS
LB Darius Harris
DE Demone Harris
OL Yasir Durant
TE Ricky Seals-Jones
DT Chris Jones