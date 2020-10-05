Shaq Mason Inactive For Patriots Vs. ChiefsThe Patriots were already shorthanded heading into Monday night's rescheduled game in Kansas City. Roughly 90 minutes prior to kickoff, they became even more shorthanded.

Goodell Threatens Teams With Possible Forfeits For Violating NFL's Virus ProtocolsNFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has warned the league's 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the regular-season schedule.

Damien Harris Off IR, Will Play For Patriots Vs. ChiefsDamien Harris is active for the Patriots against the Chiefs on Monday night, which should help New England deal with the absences of Cam Newton and Sony Michel -- the team's top two rushers on the young season.

Patriots Place Running Back Sony Michel On IRThe Patriots are already down their starting quarterback for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they'll be without running back Sony Michel.

Red Sox Ratings Took A Steep Drop In 2020Unsurprisingly, not many people tuned in to watch the Red Sox go 24-36 in 2020.